The official trailer for Netflix’s “Queen Charlotte” is finally here.

Putting together puzzle pieces from the previously released thorny meet-cute first look between Young Queen Charlotte and Young King George as well as the overwhelming weight societal pressure that awaits her in the “Bridgerton” prequel series’ teaser, the trailer spotlights Queen Charlotte’s rise to the throne amid a loving yet tumultuous marriage.

As Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) arrives to the famed palace lamenting “Why me?” her brother attempts to knock some sense into his stubborn sister, saying “there are worse fates than marrying the king of England.”

While her brother might be right, Charlotte quickly starts to feel the weight of the nation on her shoulders as her union with the king is expected to bring about societal unity and “as many babies as possible.” While Brimsley (Sam Clemmett) offers Charlotte support as she prepares for her impending marriage and royal debut, there’s just one problem: Charlotte has not yet met her soon-to-be husband.

Then comes the highly anticipated introduction as Young King George (Corey Mylchreest) discovers Charlotte trying to climb over the castle wall from what she expects will be a disaster of a life — which is intercepted when George provides the reassurance Charlotte had been craving.

“I realize you have no reason to like me,” George tells Charlotte. “But if you will give me one evening of your time, then I might make you hate me a little bit less.”

While their whirlwind romance satisfies the desires of both the pair and their closest advisors, their relationship is quickly shrouded in secrecy as George’s whereabouts and condition is hidden from Charlotte, leading to a tense confrontation between the couple.

“I do not want to fight,” George insists, while Charlotte declares “I want to fight with you. Fight with me. Fight for me.”

Left to fill the role that the country desperately needs, Charlotte has no choice but to trust her and assume her position as queen. “Your focus should be your country,” Young Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas) urges Charlotte. “You are our queen.”

The official logline for the series is as follows: “Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in ‘Bridgerton.’”

Golda Rosheuvel reprises her role as Queen Charlotte while India Amarteifio stars as Young Queen Charlotte alongside Corey Mylchreest, who plays Young King George, Arsema Thomas, who plays Young Lady Danbury.

Shonda Rhimes will serve as showrunner, executive producer and writer for the limited series alongside director and executive producer Tom Verica and executive producer Betsy Beers.

You can watch the trailer above.

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” premieres May 4 on Netflix.