The TV audience for Donald Trump appears to be waning — at least based on the former president’s Tuesday interview on Newsmax. The one-hour sit-down with Steve Cortes and Jenn Pellegrino averaged just 295,000 viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research data.

That’s less than half the eyeballs for a repeat of Food Network’s “Chopped,” which pulled in 651,000 on average in the midst of a multi-hour marathon of the cooking competition in the 9 p.m. timeslot. And it’s roughly a third of what Bravo scored for a new episode of “Real Housewives of New York.”

Oh, and HGTV’s “Unsellable Houses” aired a new episode that started at 9:01, pulling in 1.283 million total average viewers. That’s more than four times the audience for Trump’s sit-down with Cortes, a former top adviser on his 2020 re-election campaign who now co-hosts a primetime show for the right-wing Newsmax.

The former president, who has been increasingly critical of his one-time favorite Fox News, went to Newsmax to discuss his ouster from major social media platforms for his role in inciting violence at the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

In the advertiser-coveted age demographic of 25 to 54, Newsmax’s hour drew 62,000 average viewers. “Botched,” on E, got an average of 137,000 demo viewers that hour.

Needless to say, other cable news programs did even better: MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show” grabbed 2.59 million total average viewers and 355,000 in the demo. Meanwhile, while Fox News’ “Hannity,” a show Trump has been known to frequent, nabbed 2.318 million total viewers with an average 387,000 between 25 and 54. CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time” averaged 1.02 million viewers, with 222,000 in the key demo.

Oh, and “Peppa Pig,” which ran for only a half hour from 9 p.m. to 9:30, beat “Cortes & Pellegrino,” too. Nick Jr.’s “Peppa” nabbed 320,000 total average viewers in its 30 minute-run that night. Of those, 109,000 were in the key demo.