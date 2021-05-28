Former president Donald Trump released a quizzical statement Friday, pondering “how the hell” Washington Post publisher and CEO Fred Ryan came to chair the Ronald Reagan Presidential Institute and Foundation, which oversees the late Republican’s presidential library.

Ryan, who served in the Reagan administration and later went on to found Politico, got the gig back in 1995, before Trump was even a reality television personality.

“Ronald Reagan would not be happy to see that the Reagan Library is run by the head of the Washington Post, Fred Ryan. How the hell did that happen? No wonder they consistently have RINO speakers like Karl Rove and Paul Ryan. They do nothing for our forward-surging Republican Party!” Trump declared in one of the many statements blasted out to his office’s email list since he was banned from Twitter following the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Ryan was Reagan’s post-administration chief of staff from 1989 to 1995. Prior to that, he was one of the youngest people to ever serve as assistant to the President. He also served as Director of the White House Private Sector Initiatives program, acting as Reagan’s liaison to the American and international business communities, all according to his biography on the Reagan Foundation website.

It was not immediately clear what prompted Trump’s statement or his assertion that Reagan “would not be happy to see” that Ryan is chairman, as he was when Reagan died in 2004.

A representative for the Post did not immediately return a request for comment.