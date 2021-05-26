Traffic to former president Donald Trump’s website fell a whopping 99% from April 2020 to April 2021, according to Comscore data.

Data provided by right-wing website monitor the Righting revealed that last April, DonaldJTrump.com pulled in 14.412 million unique visitors. Last month, it garnered a mere 161,000.

“TheRighting has begun monitoring traffic to Mr. Trump’s website because it’s clear he now wants to use it more aggressively to pump his opinions into the nation’s information bloodstream,” said Howard Polskin, who runs The Righting. “Monitoring whether traffic increases or declines can be viewed as a barometer to his popularity, especially since he started his ‘From the Desk of Donald J. Trump’ blog on his site only recently. We’ll report on his May traffic and whether the blog boosted Mr. Trump’s audience later in June when all the data is in.”

On Monday, Trump released a lengthy statement defending not only his website, but claiming he’s been doing reduced media appearances to show Americans ” just how big of a disaster the Biden Administration has been.”

“The Washington Post also incorrectly reported about my DonaldJTrump.com website viewership,” Trump fumed. “We have not yet launched our own social media ‘platform,’ but even the very basic site we have to post our statements has received 36.7 million views over the past month alone, and we’re getting more traffic to our website now than in 2020, an Election year! This number would be even greater if we were still on Twitter and Facebook, but since Big Tech has illegally banned me, tens of millions of our supporters have stopped using these platforms because they’ve become ‘boring’ and nasty.”

“Views” are not the same as unique visitors, of course. Trump was correct that the Post dropped a piece examining, among other things, the traffic to his site, however. The Post noted that his website brought in fewer visitors than Petfinder and Delish got last week. The story concluded he is rapidly approaching “irrelevance.”

Trump went on, “My website is a place where everyone can see my statements, issued in real time, and engage with the MAGA Movement. This is meant to be a temporary way of getting my thoughts and ideas out to the public without the Fake News spin, but the website is not a “platform.” It is merely a way of communicating until I decide on what the future will be for the choice or establishment of a platform. It will happen soon. Stay tuned!”

Trump was “indefinitely suspended” from Facebook and Instagram following the January 6 Capitol riots, though Facebook’s independent Oversight Board recently ruled that a time-limited suspension or account deletion must be determined in the next six months. Trump was also deplatformed from Twitter in January.