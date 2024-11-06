NewsNation Touts Its Own Election Night Win for Being First to Call Trump Victory | Video

A new ad campaign shows Chris Cuomo celebrating the networks’ decision to make “the biggest call of the night” before competitors

Chris Cuomo NewsNation
NewsNation

NewsNation touted being the first television news channel to call Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election against Vice President Kamala Harris in a new promotional ad from the company.

“NewsNation is the first to project with our partners Decision Desk HQ that Donald Trump will be the 47th President of the United States,” a narration over the 30-second promotional video said.

It went on to tell viewers that NewsNation is a trusted source “all Americans” can rely on. Throughout the video, images and clips of the network’s election coverage played.

Watch the spot below:

“As America’s biggest story continues to unfold, trust NewsNation to tell it with respect for all Americans,” the video continued.

Chiming in toward the end of the clip was NewNation’s own Chris Cuomo.

“This is the biggest call of the night … No one has been close to NewsNation because of DDHQ. This was a historic night,”Cuomo added.

“No matter who you voted for, NewsNation is news for all America.”

Tuesday night, Trump was named the official President-elect after winning 51% (71,960,302 votes) of the popular vote and the Electoral College. On Wednesday, Harris called Trump to concede her campaign to his win and later addressed the nation in a live concession speech from Howard University in Washington, D.C.

“The light of America’s promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting,” the vice president said, capping the hopeful speech with the promise that she is conceding her campaign for the presidency, but not the “fight that fueled this campaign.”

Watch the NewsNation promo in the video above.

Kamala Harris Donald Trump debate
Read Next
Kamala Harris Calls Donald Trump to Concede Race, Congratulate Him on Presidential Win

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments