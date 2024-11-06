NewsNation touted being the first television news channel to call Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election against Vice President Kamala Harris in a new promotional ad from the company.

“NewsNation is the first to project with our partners Decision Desk HQ that Donald Trump will be the 47th President of the United States,” a narration over the 30-second promotional video said.

It went on to tell viewers that NewsNation is a trusted source “all Americans” can rely on. Throughout the video, images and clips of the network’s election coverage played.

“As America’s biggest story continues to unfold, trust NewsNation to tell it with respect for all Americans,” the video continued.

Chiming in toward the end of the clip was NewNation’s own Chris Cuomo.

“This is the biggest call of the night … No one has been close to NewsNation because of DDHQ. This was a historic night,”Cuomo added.

“No matter who you voted for, NewsNation is news for all America.”

Tuesday night, Trump was named the official President-elect after winning 51% (71,960,302 votes) of the popular vote and the Electoral College. On Wednesday, Harris called Trump to concede her campaign to his win and later addressed the nation in a live concession speech from Howard University in Washington, D.C.

“The light of America’s promise will always burn bright as long as we never give up and as long as we keep fighting,” the vice president said, capping the hopeful speech with the promise that she is conceding her campaign for the presidency, but not the “fight that fueled this campaign.”

