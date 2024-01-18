NewsNation to Launch New Sunday Program With Chris Stirewalt 

“The Hill Sunday” will debut on March 3 at 10 a.m. ET

Chris Stirewalt
NewsNation

Upstart cable news channel NewsNation is expanding its weekend programming, launching “The Hill Sunday,” hosted by Chris Stirewalt. 

The new Sunday show will debut on March 3 at 10 a.m. ET and will have a similar format to many of the other Sunday public affairs programs. 

Stirewalt is NewsNation’s political editor and previously served as the political editor for Fox News. Stirewalt joined NewsNation in early 2022 and has covered midterm elections, major political events and led the editorial team involved in the network’s 2024 presidential town halls. 

News Nation Logo
According to the network, “The Hill Sunday,” will feature politicians and newsmakers discussing the latest in political news. The show will also have a panel of guest commentators offering analysis. 

“We are delighted that Chris will be joining the new weekend lineup,” NewsNation’s president of news Michael Corn said in a statement. “He is a legendary figure in Washington and one of the most respected, intelligent and well-sourced journalists covering U.S. politics.”

“I am proud to be part of NewsNation, where the promise of fair, honest, independent coverage has real meaning,” Stirewalt said in a statement.  “Our industry has a nearly 80-year history of devoting time on Sunday mornings to programming that, in its best form, helps Americans to be better citizens by better understanding their government, the issues we face and their choices as voters.  It is a privilege to get to make whatever small contribution I can to that tradition.”

NewsNation Debate
