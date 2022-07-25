National Football League Enters Streaming Game With NFL+

The National Football League has entered the streaming wars with its own streaming service.

The service, which launches Monday, is called NFL+ and is an exclusive video streaming subscription service.

NFL+ will offer access to live out-of-market preseason games, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games (on phone and tablet only), live local and national audio for every game, NFL Network shows on-demand and NFL Films archives.

“Today marks an important day in the history of the National Football League with the launch of NFL+,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, said in a statement “The passionate and dedicated football fans are the lifeblood of the NFL, and being able to reach and interact with them across multiple platforms is incredibly important to us. We look forward to continuing to grow NFL+ and deepening our relationship with fans across all ages and demographics, providing them access to a tremendous amount of NFL content, including the most valuable content in the media industry: live NFL games.”

The service is available in the NFL App for $4.99/month or $39.99/year. NFL+ Premium costs $9.99/month or $79.99/year. The premium version will offer everything in the standard version as well as full and condensed game replays and the All-22 Coaches Film.