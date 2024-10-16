Nick Jonas darted off stage during a Jonas Brothers concert in Prague after someone took aim at him with a laser pointer.

A clip of the incident was uploaded to X on Tuesday, showing the singer quickly running off and down the stage’s stairs while using his hands to make a “time out” sign, seemingly telling production to end the show.

Nick Jonas runs off the stage during Jonas Brothers concert in Prague after someone pointed a laser at him. pic.twitter.com/WGozUbDISW — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 16, 2024

In a reported statement to media, O2 Arena shared that there was event was paused for “several minutes.”

“We can confirm that the Jonas Brothers’ performance had to be interrupted for several minutes due to the use of a prohibited laser pointer by the person,” a spokesperson for O2 Arena Praha shared in a statement. “The organizing service responded to this fact. After a few minutes, the band continued their performance.”

Representatives for the Jonas Brothers and O2 Arena did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comments.

The incident comes after several musicians have spoken out about being assaulted or targeted on stage while performing, including Cardi B, Drake, Ava Max and more.

The group’s European tour stops for “Five Albums, One Night” will wrap up in Krakow, Poland Wednesday night.