Nick Jonas Targeted by Laser Pointer During Prague Concert, Darts Offstage

The Jonas Brothers continued with their performance after it was interrupted for several minutes

Nick Jonas (Getty Images)
Nick Jonas (Getty Images)

Nick Jonas darted off stage during a Jonas Brothers concert in Prague after someone took aim at him with a laser pointer.

A clip of the incident was uploaded to X on Tuesday, showing the singer quickly running off and down the stage’s stairs while using his hands to make a “time out” sign, seemingly telling production to end the show.

In a reported statement to media, O2 Arena shared that there was event was paused for “several minutes.”

Jonas Brothers On Stage
Read Next
Jonas Brothers Launch Pop-Up SiriusXM Channel

“We can confirm that the Jonas Brothers’ performance had to be interrupted for several minutes due to the use of a prohibited laser pointer by the person,” a spokesperson for O2 Arena Praha shared in a statement. “The organizing service responded to this fact. After a few minutes, the band continued their performance.”

Representatives for the Jonas Brothers and O2 Arena did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s requests for comments.

The incident comes after several musicians have spoken out about being assaulted or targeted on stage while performing, including Cardi B, Drake, Ava Max and more.

The group’s European tour stops for “Five Albums, One Night” will wrap up in Krakow, Poland Wednesday night.

GloRilla, Drake and Bebe Rexha (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Read Next
8 Times Musicians Were Interrupted – or Assaulted – by Fans While Performing (Video)

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.