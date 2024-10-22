Disney Reclaims Top Spot on Nielsen Media Distributor Gauge for September as Football Heats Up

ESPN saw a 101% uptick in viewing, boosting Disney to a 17% increase from August

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills celebrates a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins
Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills celebrates a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins (Credit: Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

After two months of sliding down Nielsen’s media distributor gauge, Disney reclaimed its top spot as football heated up.

As the NFL and NCAA kicked off their fall football seasons, the Walt Disney Company accounted for 11.3% of TV usage in September. It posted gains over YouTube, which took the No. 2 spot with 10.6%, as well as NBCUniversal, which took third place with 9.3%.

After YouTube dominated viewing in July and NBCUniversal lead the list in August thanks to the Paris Olympics, Disney returned to lead the media distributors list — as it did in June and May — with September marking the the third consecutive monthly lead-change.

Disney also saw a 17% viewing increase in September. That’s largely due to viewing upticks for ESPN, which saw a 101% increase, and ESPN2, which scored a 165% increase. There was also a 25% boost seen by its ABC broadcast affiliates. 

Sydney McLaughlin-Levron at Paris Olympics (Credit: Hannah Peters/Getty Images)
Read Next
NBCUniversal Overtakes YouTube, Disney in Nielsen Media Distributor Gauge for August

Disney wasn’t the only distributor to see double-digit viewing increases in September, with Fox getting an 18% boost as it jumped to account for 7.3%, while Amazon saw a 13% uptick as it closed out September with 3.7%. That marked a high for the streamer.

On the other hand, eight of the 14 media companies saw a decrease in viewing — including NBCUniversal, who fell 4.1 share points from its Olympic high in August.

The onset of the NFL season was present in Nielsen’s streaming gauge for September, which saw Amazon Prime Video get a 12% viewing bump when compared to August, largely driven by “Thursday Night Football.”

In fact, NFL games accounted for 14 of the top 15 broadcast telecasts in September, with the top three garnering over 3 billion viewing minutes each on NBC, CBS and FOX. Broadcast sports viewing was up nearly 9% compared to August, even after coming off a 44% increase the previous month due to the surge from the Olympics.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 12: a television camera displays the Thursday Night Football logo during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, September 12, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Read Next
NFL Boosts Streaming to Score 41% September Viewership Share

Loree Seitz

Loree joined TheWrap as a reporter in 2022 after interning at the publication during the summer of 2021. Loree has covered entertainment, film and television for TheWrap and has reported on the media industry and the cable news beat. She has also written for MovieMaker Magazine, where she interned in 2020.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.