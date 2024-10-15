NFL Boosts Streaming to Score 41% September Viewership Share

Sports

Prime Video saw a 12% bump in viewership during the month to a platform best of 3.6%, driven largely by “Thursday Night Football,” according to Nielsen

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 12: a television camera displays the Thursday Night Football logo during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, September 12, 2024 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
"Thursday Night Football" (Credit: Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Streaming continued to hold steady with a 41% viewership share in September as the start of the NFL season offset a seasonal month-over-month decline of 2.2%.

Amazon’s Prime Video saw a 12% bump in viewership during the month to a platform best of 3.6%, driven largely by “Thursday Night Football.” The original series “The Rings of Power,” which was the month’s third most watched streaming title with 4.3 billion viewing minutes, also contributed to the service’s increase for the month.

Peacock also saw a boost from the NFL with its exclusive coverage of Green Bay vs. Philadelphia on Sept. 6, which generated 2.6 billion viewing minutes to become the 11th most streamed program during the month. But Peacock’s total viewership share fell from 2.1% in August to 1.4% in September.

Additionally, NFL games accounted for 14 of the top 15 broadcast telecasts in September, with the top three garnering over 3 billion viewing minutes each on NBC, CBS and FOX. Broadcast sports viewing was up nearly 9% compared to August, even after coming off a 44% increase the previous month due to the surge from the Olympics.

Cristin Milioti in "The Penguin" (Credit: HBO)
Read Next
'The Penguin' Episode 4 Reaches 1.7 Million Viewers, Up 21% From Thursday Series Premiere

Streaming has climbed 11% on a year-over-year basis, and most of the gain has been disproportionately driven by platforms with over 30% year-over-year growth, including Disney+, Peacock and Tubi.

Nielsen

YouTube and Netflix continued to lead streaming with shares of 10.6% and 7.9%, while Prime Video sat in third place. The latter owned September’s best performing streaming title with its original series “The Perfect Couple,” which garnered 5.5 billion viewing minutes.

Disney+ took fourth with a 5.2% bump in viewership for a platform best 2.5%, due partially to making Hulu content available on the platform, as well as a 4.2 billion minute month for “Bluey” — making it the fourth most streamed title for the month overall.

Rounding out the remainder of the list was Hulu with a share of 2.4%, Tubi with a share of 1.7%, The Roku Channel with a 1.6% share but a 42% year over year increase, Max and Paramount+ with respective shares of 1.2% and Pluto TV with a 0.7% share.

Read Next
Oregon-Ohio State Scores Biggest Primetime Big Ten Game Audience Since 2008 With 10.2 Million Viewers

Broadcast gained 0.6 points during the month for a total TV usage share of 22.6%. In addition to the boost from the NFL, broadcast dramas grew 11% following seasonal debuts for several scripted series. On the broadcast news side, ABC’s simulcast of the Harris-Trump presidential debate also gave the category a lift as 67.1 million viewers tuned in across all 17 airing networks, and over 45 million viewers watched on one of the nine broadcast networks that aired the debate. 

Meanwhile, cable accounted for 26.1% of overall TV in September, down 0.2 share points from the previous month. The decrease was the partial result of the large volume of sports and news content provided by the Olympics and four-day DNC last month, as the cable sports and news genres were down 17.1% and 4%, respectively. 

The ABC presidential debate provided some support, with coverage netting nearly 22 million viewers across eight airing cable networks, including over 9 million viewers on Fox News Channel. The top cable telecast in September, however, went to the NFL Monday Night Football matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles on ESPN with over 13 million viewers.

JD Vance and Tim Walz at the 2024 VP Debate
Read Next
Walz-Vance Debate Ratings Drop Among Hurricane Helene-Impacted States, Hispanic Viewers | Exclusive

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.