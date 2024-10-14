‘The Penguin’ Episode 4 Reaches 1.7 Million Viewers, Up 21% From Thursday Series Premiere

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

Viewership for “The Penguin” is continuing to climb.

“The Penguin” Episode 4 scored 1.7 million cross-platform viewers across Max and HBO in the U.S., according to Warner Bros. Discovery viewing data.

That’s up 21.43% from the series premiere on Sept. 19, which scored 1.4 million cross-platform viewers during its Thursday debut, before “The Batman” spinoff series moved to its regular Sunday evening timeslot. Viewership for Episode 4 was also up from from Episode 2, which drew 1.6 million cross-platform viewers.

The fourth episode of “The Penguin,” which included a turning point for Cristin Milioti’s Sofia, scored impressive viewership as it went head-to-head with competing NFL Sunday Night Football and the MLB National League Championship Series.

With just under a month of viewing, the series premiere episode has tallied up 13 million U.S. viewers, growing from its previous viewership of 10.4 million after 11 days of viewing. After its Thursday debut, “The Penguin’s” opening weekend scored 5.3 million viewers from Thursday, Sept. 19 through Sunday, Sept. 22.

Episode 4 of “The Penguin” paused the plot of Oz’s (Colin Farrell) to give a backstory for Sofia, showing how she got sent to Arkham and how her time at the asylum transformed her.

“It was thrilling,” Milioti told TheWrap of filming Episode 4. “That stuff was very dark, but to get to be in that Arkham uniform and to get to show that and explore that and see how she changes. We definitely talked about modulation, and how to show at what stages she’s at and being challenged in the ways that she’s challenged and when she finally snaps and goes mad.”

In addition to Farrell and Milioti, “The Penguin” stars Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Deirdre O’Connell, with Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen in recurring roles.

“The Penguin” Episodes 1-4 are now streaming on Max. New episodes debut Sundays on HBO and Max.