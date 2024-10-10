‘The Penguin’ Bests ‘Nobody Wants This’ on Streaming Top 10 | Chart

On linear, the VP debate was the main attraction

Samba TV
Colin Ferrell in "The Penguin" and Kristen Bell in "Nobody Wants This" (HBO/Netflix)

While it may not always claim the top spot, Netflix has traditionally dominated the streaming chart of the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report. Since Sept. 1, the streamer has had no fewer than six titles make the Top 10 every single week.

That’s what makes this week’s chart stand out: Netflix claims just three of the most-watched streaming programs, while its competitors take the remaining seven spots, including No. 1.

That top spot goes to “The Penguin” on Max. The TV series set in the DC Comics universe has topped the chart for three consecutive weeks and will likely remain the title to beat throughout the rest of its run.

