‘The Penguin’ Premiere Scores 5.3 Million Viewers in First 4 Days

Available to WrapPRO members

“The Batman” spinoff surpassed the premiere ratings for “Succession” Season 4 and “The White Lotus” Season 2 across HBO and Max

the-batman-colin-farrell-penguin
Warner Bros.

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The premiere of HBO’s “The Penguin” generated 5.3 million cross-platform viewers in the U.S. over its weekend debut.

Viewership for “The Batman” spinoff surpassed the premiere of “Succession” Season 4 — which brought in 4.9 million viewers — and “The White Lotus” Season 2 — which brought in 4.1 million viewers — over a similar amount of time. Those series would have a a final average season audience of 9.6 million and 15.5 million, respectively. It also aligns with the premiere of “True Detective: Night Country,” which brought in 5.7 million viewers over a similar amount of time and had a final average season audience of 13.9 million viewers.

The figure marks the biggest four-day audience for a new series on Max in every region globally since “The Last of Us” in January 2023.

the-penguin-colin-farrell-hbo
Read Next
Colin Farrell Says Exploring Oz's 'Disturbing,' R-Rated Life in 'The Penguin' Made the Show 'Tasty' | Video

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the series picks up after the events of Matt Reeves’ 2022 film, exploring how Oz Cobb rose to power to become the iconic villain.

In addition to Colin Farrell in the titular role, the previously announced cast includes Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo and Deirdre O’Connell, with Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen recurring.

The series is executive produced by Reeves, Dylan Clark, Farrell and Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, as well as Craig Zobel, who directs the first two episodes. Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. Television. Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer under the 6th & Idaho banner, with Rafi Crohn as co-executive producer.

New episodes of “The Penguin” air Sunday evenings on HBO and stream on Max.

"The Penguin" (Max)
Read Next
What Time Is 'The Penguin' Streaming on Max?

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.