What Time Is ‘The Penguin’ Streaming on Max?

“The Penguin” is upon us and it’s time to get back to Gotham.

The series – which spins out of Matt Reeves’ 2022 “The Batman” film – lands on HBO this week. Originally, “The Penguin” was going to be a Max Original, but Warner Bros. Discovery decided earlier this year that the show would be upgraded to airing on HBO proper. With that last minute shuffle, viewers may be curious when the Colin Farrell-led crime series will hit the streamer. We’ve got you covered.

Find out how you can watch “The Penguin” below.

When is “The Penguin” streaming on Max?

“The Penguin” premieres on Thursday, Sept. 19 on HBO and – as with many shows on the channel – will hit Max simultaneously. So if you’re only a Max subscriber and not an HBO one, you can still check the show out at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

It’s worth noting that the first episode premieres on a Thursday but the remainder of the season will move to the coveted HBO Sunday spot.

What is “The Penguin” about?

“The Penguin” is set in the same universe as Matt Reeves’ 2022 film “The Batman.” The story picks up shortly after the ending of the film and finds Farrell’s titular villain, Oz Cobb, scrambling for more power in Gotham in the wake of The Riddler’s devastating attack.

Who’s in “The Penguin”?

Joining Farrell in “The Penguin” is Cristin Milioti as Sofia Falcone, Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar, Deirdre O’Connell as Francis Cobb, Michael Kelly as Johnny Vitti and Theo Rossi as Dr. Julian Rush.

Mark Strong is also set to appear in the show.

Watch the trailer