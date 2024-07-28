Colin Farrell to Return as The Penguin in ‘The Batman 2’

Colin Farrell will reprise his role as The Penguin in “The Batman 2,” filmmaker Matt Reeves told the crowd at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday during a panel dedicated to the upcoming HBO series “The Penguin.”

The Oscar-nominated made his debut as Oswald in Reeves’ 2021 reboot “The Batman,” which introduced Robert Pattinson as a younger Caped Crusader. In that film, “Oz” as he was called wasn’t yet the crime kingpin known as The Penguin but played a crucial role as the story delved into Gotham City’s criminal underworld.

Farrell reprises his role in the HBO drama series “The Penguin,” which picks up immediately after the events of “The Batman” and follows Oz’s rise to power following the vacuum caused by Carmine Falcone’s death.

The actor has said the eight-episode “The Penguin” ends right before “The Batman 2” begins, so bringing Farrell — and the character — back makes sense.

This is the first confirmed casting for the “Batman” sequel outside of Pattinson. Production is due to get underway next year for an Oct. 2, 2026 release.

“The Batman 2” will exist separate from the universe that new DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran are building, which kicks off in earnest with the release of Gunn’s “Superman” next summer.

Originally a Max original, “The Penguin” will now debut as an HBO series on Sept. 8 of this year.