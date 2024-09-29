Nikki Glaser and Bill Maher Agree ‘Instagram Is a Lie’ as She Explains the Hollywood Publicity Machine | Video

Comedian Nikki Glaser joined Bill Maher for his “Club Random” podcast and the two — ages 40 and 69, respectively – had a lengthy conversation about social media and Instagram specifically. After Glaser admitted that she will sometimes see her own Instagram account and think “she’s killing it” before remembering that only a fraction of her life is shared there, Maher said, “But Instagram is a lie.”

“I mean, that’s the whole point of Instagram.”

That part of the conversation was preceded by Glaser admitting that she was attending an awards show party to “get the pictures.” Maher interjected, “Of course, that’s right. You play that game, right?”

Glaser added that she paid $1,500 for a stylist, $800 for hair and makeup and $200 for a spray tan. “I’m not making money off of these parties, I gotta get those pictures. That’s how you prove to people you’re doing stuff.”

“I tell people, I mean, you get it,” she continued. “It’s how people know that you’re — or people go — ‘you’re doing so well.’ And I go, based on what? And they go, ‘just Instagram?’ And I go, ‘Yeah, that’s a, it’s kind of a lie.’ Like, I’ll even look at my own Instagram sometimes and be like, ‘She has it all.’”

“I really will and be like, ‘Wow, she’s killing it.’ And I go, man, I gotta remember that this is, when I think that of other people, it’s not the case, which we all know,” Glaser added.

“You know that the virtual world to a certain group of people, the younger set, is just much more important than the real world,” Maher said. “And it’s much more important to look like you’re having a good time than to actually be having a good time, which someone in my generation finds insane.”

Glaser agreed. “I’ll feel it sometimes where I’m like, I’m having a genuinely good time and I’m so glad that I don’t have to document this. And then you think later on, you go, why didn’t I? I need to tell — that was a waste of a good time because it wasn’t documented.”

You can watch the entire interview with Maher and Glaser in the video above.