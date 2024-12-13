‘No Good Deed’ Ending Explained: Who Actually Killed Jacob?

NOTE: The following contains major spoilers for the “No Good Deed” finale

At the heart of “No Good Deed” is one core mystery: who actually shot Jacob? Well, in the season finale, we finally get a definitive answer.

Throughout the series, now streaming on Netflix, the answer tends to change as pieces of the mystery are revealed. The official report has Jacob’s murderer listed as a home invader. But why would Paul (Ray Romano) and Lydia (Lisa Kudrow) go to such lengths to keep the autopsy sealed and the murder hidden then?

Well, because it wasn’t a home invader. As the series progresses, it initially looks like perhaps Paul or Lydia themselves shot their son. When they enlist the help of Paul’s brother Mikey (Denis Leary) to cover things up, it definitely looks like a murder.

But, in the penultimate episode of the season, we discover that it wasn’t Paul or Lydia — but it was still a member of the family.

Who killed Jacob?

Turns out, Jacob’s sister Emily (Chloe East) seemingly shot him, thinking Jacob himself was attempting to break in and rob their house. It’s revealed that Jacob was caught stealing months earlier, and definitely went out to commit a robbery on the night of his death.

But it also turns out the Emily isn’t the only one who shot at Jacob in that moment, and in fact isn’t the one who killed him. According to the autopsy, the bullet that killed the teen was a .40 caliber, and the gun that the Morgans owned was a 9-millimeter. You know who does own a .40 caliber though? JD Campbell (Luke Wilson).

No, he’s not the killer either, but yes, it was his gun. In the end, it turned out that Margo Starling (Linda Cardellini) — whose real name is Luann — killed her neighbor.

Jacob wasn’t actually giving young Harper piano lessons; that only happened once. The rest of the time, he was coming to the house to be with Margo, who seduced him. Jacob gave her extravagant gifts in return, and on the night of his death, he came to her house to steal them back.

Threatening to expose their affair to Margo’s husband, Jacob ran off with the jewelry and back home. Margo chased him down and, just as Emily shot at him in the Morgan’s house, Margo shot Jacob with her husband’s gun. It was her shot that killed him, but because it happened simultaneously, Emily didn’t hear it, and Margo got off scot-free.

At least, for awhile.

Does Margo get caught?

Despite an attempt on her own life by her husband — one that badly burns and disfigures her — Margo does get out of the neighborhood in one piece. But eventually, Paul’s police office nephew Nate catches up with her and it’s implied he takes her to prison.

With that, the Morgans are stronger than ever, lovingly missing Jacob every day, but guilt free and making music together.

“No Good Deed” is now streaming on Netflix.