Noah Hawley’s ‘Cat’s Cradle’ Not Moving Forward at FX

After six years, FX is no longer moving forward with Noah Hawley’s adaptation of “Cat’s Cradle.”

FX Networks chief John Landgraf shared that update on Friday during the Television Critics Association press tour.

“We made a decision not to move forward with it at FX, although we still have an overall deal with Noah Hawley,” said Landgraf. “As a studio FX productions is still very supportive of Noah. If there’s another entity that wants to commission that, it will move forward, but not under the FX brand.”

Kurt Vonnegut’s 1963 novel satirizes the Cold War arms race and plays on societal anxiety over military annihilation and increased militarization in the world. The Vonnegut adaptation hailed from IM Global under its television arm.

Hawley had been developing it since 2015.

Hawley is planning a fifth and final season of “Fargo.”

During an interview with Vanity Fair last month, Hawley was asked if there was another season of “Fargo” coming, which has not been formally renewed yet.

“Yeah, I think so,” Hawley told the outlet. “I don’t have it yet. I have pieces that will have to survive. They’re not connected. I think it would be good to create an ending, and deliberately come to something, knowing it’s the last one and see how one might wrap up this anthology.”

Though the series has not been formally renewed for a fifth season, Hawley essentially has a Larry David-esque standing invite to come to FX when he has an idea. There was a three-year gap between Seasons 3 and 4.

Hawley is also developing a TV series based on the “Alien” franchise.