After the death of TV producing legend Norman Lear on Tuesday, numerous stars, including Jennifer Aniston, Barbra Streisand and Fran Drescher, shared fond memories of the “All in the Family” creator’s generous spirit.

Jeffrey C. Sherman, who was a producer on ’90s teen series “Boy Meets World,” added to that running list of sweet anecdotes Friday, sharing that the TV legend showed him kindness one night when he was a high school pizza delivery boy at the height of Lear’s fame.

“During high school, I was a pizza delivery guy in Beverly Hills. One night, late, I drove up into the canyon and rang a bell. Norman Lear answered the door. I recognized him and told him what a fan I was. I mentioned I was interested in writing for TV, too,” Sherman wrote on X.

“He smiled, asked me if I wanted to come in and share the pizza with him and his daughter. We had a lovely chat about TV and writing,” the story continued. “At the end, after about an hour, I thanked him and started out. Norman stopped me, said ‘Your tip!’”

Sherman said that Lear then “put something in my pocket and I left with a huge smile.”

“Norman Lear had shared his pizza with me and tipped me a hundred dollars,” Sherman wrote, adding that at the time, he usually got “maybe five bucks if I was lucky.”

But that’s not all — Lear and Sherman’s paths crossed again “about a decade later” when the upstart screenwriter was shopping a spec screenplay called “Respectable.” To hear Sherman tell it, Lear bought that script in a bidding war, none the wiser of his history of sharing pizza and advice.

“My first meeting with him on it, I reminded Norman about the pizza and that night. He grinned, said, ‘See, I knew you had it. Great script!’” Sherman concluded. “One of my highest honors and fondest career memories. He was a giant.”

Among those fondly remembering the late producer earlier this week were “All in the Family”star Rob Reiner, who called Lear “my second father,” and Jon Stewart, who wrote, “Goodnight Norman. Love you. Thanks for raising me.”

During his nearly 80-year career, Lear was nominated for 18 Emmys and won four. He created series including “Good Times,” “Sanford and Son,” “The Jeffersons” and “Maude.” Lear also served as a producer on “One Day at a Time,” the Netflix reboot of the ’70s series of the same name.