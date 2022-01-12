Australian News Anchors Caught on Hot Mic Calling Novak Djokovic an ‘Asshole’

Two news anchors were caught on hot mics calling tennis star Novak Djokovic an “asshole” in leaked video that surfaced online this week.

The two anchors, Mike Amor and Rebecca Maddern of Australia’s Seven Network, were discussing Djokovic, the Serbian athlete who is ranked top in tennis in the world, and the drama surrounding his participation in the Australian Open. He was detained in the country last week over a dispute related to his visa and vaccination status. He was granted a temporary visa in November so he could compete in the Open, which he has won nine times. There was a kerfuffle over the documents and earlier this week, the Australian Border Force began investigating whether he submitted a false travel declaration ahead of his arrival in the country.

“Whatever way you look at it, Novak Djokovic is a lying, sneaky asshole. Like, whatever way you look at it. It’s unfortunate that everybody else stuffed up around him,” said Maddern.

Amor agreed the star is “an asshole” who “fell over his own f—ing lies.”

The two lambasted officials for allowing the situation to go on, but agreed he would “get away with it.”

A representative for Seven Network told the Associated Press the channel was launching an investigation to see how the recording ended up on the internet, where it went viral.