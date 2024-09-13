Hulu Acquires Ben Stiller’s ‘Nutcrackers’ Out of Toronto

The David Gordon Green-directed comedy will debut on the streaming service this Christmas

nutcrackers-ben-stiller
Ben Stiller in "Nutcrackers"

“Nutcrackers” has found its home.

The Ben Stiller-led comedy from director David Gordon Green, which charmed audiences at the Toronto International Film Festival (where it was the opening night event), has been picked up by Hulu, TheWrap has confirmed. Acquired in an eight-figure deal, Hulu plans to release the movie this Christmas.

The movie also stars Linda Cardellini, Edi Patterson, Tim Heidecker and Toby Hussles, along with real-life siblings Homer, Ulysses, Atlas and Arlo Janson. The brothers play siblings that Stiller’s character is forced to take care of after his sister dies in a car accident.

Nutcrackers
Rivulet’s Rob Paris and Mike Witherill, and Rough House’s Nate Meyer are producers. Leland Douglas wrote the script. UTA Independent Film Group reps WW rights on the film. Rivulet Films fully financed, and Rough House developed it with Douglas.

This is Stiller’s first leading role since 2017’s “The Meyerowitz Stories” (for Netflix) and Green’s first non-horror project since 2017’s Boston Marathon bombing story “Stronger,” starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

Drew Taylor

Drew Taylor is a reporter at TheWrap. Before joining the organization in 2021, Drew was a freelance film journalist with a keen interest in animation and Disney history. Drew has been covering film, television and theme parks for 15 years. He has written for the New York Times, the New York Daily News, Time Out…

