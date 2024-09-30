Oasis Adds 5 North American Dates to Reunion Tour

Oasis may not have gained the same popularity in the U.S. that they enjoyed virtually everywhere else, but the Brit-pop band says it’s coming to North America as part of its reunion tour all the same.

“America. Oasis is coming,” the band said in a Monday morning statement. “You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along.”

The band will play in Toronto on Aug. 24, Chicago on Aug. 28, East Rutherford, N.J., on Aug. 31, Los Angeles on Sept. 6 and Mexico City on Sept. 12, with Cage the Elephant as its opener. General ticket sales open on Friday.

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, who have feuded for decades, set aside their differences for the tour that will end a 15-year hiatus. Ticket sales for other dates around the world are underway, but extreme demand and dynamic ticket pricing frustrated fans, prompting the band to introduce a new “invitation-only” system.

“Inevitably interest in this tour is so overwhelming that it’s impossible to schedule enough shows to fulfill public demand,” Oasis said in its Monday statement. “But this ticket sale strategy will make the process far smoother for fans by reducing the stress and time it takes to obtain one of the hottest tickets of our time.”