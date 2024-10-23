OBB Media Sets Former E!, Dick Clark Boss Adam Stotsky as Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer

OBB Media has set Adam Stotsky, former president at E!, Dick Clark Productions and Esquire Network, as the production company’s chief strategy and commercial officer.

The executive will also be president of OBB’s new branded content business Bolded, which seeks to bridge “worlds of content and commerce to reach Gen Z and millennial audiences,” per a Tuesday press release.

“It’s an honor to join the OBB team. I’ve always admired their work as a company that values authentic storytelling that connects with the next generation of audiences,” Stotsky said. “I look forward to the opportunity to make an impact knowing there is already such a strong and respected foundation.”

He will work closely with OBB founder and CEO Michael D. Ratner to continue expanding and diversifying their media ecosystem, specifically focusing on long-term asset value creation. As president of Dick Clark Productions, Stotsky oversaw multiple live events and brands, such as the Golden Globes, the American Music Awards and the Billboard Music Awards.

“Adam has worked at the center of pop culture for the past 30 years and has the

exact experience and vision to support OBB as we continue shaping culture for the

future,” Ratner shared. “We are incredibly proud of the work we’ve done in the past several years and are ready to further build out our ecosystem with this

momentum as we look ahead to the next chapter of exciting growth.”

“Adam’s breadth of experience at the intersection of entertainment, pop culture and marketing makes him an incredible addition to OBB and the perfect leader for Bolded,” Scott Ratner added. “We believe that Adam’s track record paired with OBB’s deep understanding of consumer behavior and creation of content that our audience authentically interacts with, will quickly establish Bolded as a trusted partner for today’s top brands.”

In addition to Stotsky’s new role, OBB also promoted Julie White to senior vice president of finance. She previously had a five-year tenure at Ernst & Young.