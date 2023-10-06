The upcoming “Killers of the Flower Moon” is bringing the Western genre back into center stage this October.

The film took the top spot on Whip Media’s Movie Anticipation Report for the month, based on viewing intent data from TV Time, Whip Media’s TV and movie tracking app with more than 28 million global registered users. Not only that, the crime drama has already received mass critical acclaim, perhaps making up for its various production complications for distributors Apple and Paramount.

Stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert de Niro, and Lily Gladstone play the leads of the highly anticipated film, which is an adaptation of the 2017 book of the same name by author David Grann.