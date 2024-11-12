Olivia Nuzzi Withdraws Protective Order Request Against Ex-Fiancé Ryan Lizza Following RFK Jr. Affair

Olivia Nuzzi, the ex-New York Magazine political reporter who concealed a romantic relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. while reporting on his presidential campaign, withdrew her protective order against ex-fiancé Ryan Lizza on Tuesday. The Washington Post first reported the news.

Nuzzi had accused Lizza, who is taking a leave of absence from Politico, of organizing a campaign of blackmail and harassment against her after learning of her secret relationship with Kennedy.

Lizza, in a statement shared with Semafor on Tuesday, ripped his former flame, saying she lied to everyone around her about the clandestine affair and that her withdrawing the request of a protective order is proof of it.

“Olivia shamelessly used litigation with false and defamatory allegations as a public relations strategy. When required to do so, she refused to defend her claims in court last month. She then sought to hide my response to her claims from the public by seeking to seal the proceedings that she began,” Lizza said.

He continued: “Now, on the eve of a hearing at which she knew her lies would be exposed, she has taken the only course available to her and withdrawn her fabricated claims. Olivia lied to me for almost a year. She lied to her editors. She lied to her readers. She lied to her colleagues. She lied to reporters. And she lied to the judge in this case. I said I would defend myself against her lies vigorously and successfully and I am fully prepared to do so. But for now, I’m pleased this matter is closed.”

In a separate statement, Nuzzi’s attorney said, “Ms. Nuzzi has no interest in fighting a public relations battle. For insight into her decision, you can refer to the statements in her motion.”

Nuzzi claimed in a court filing last month that Lizza stole and hacked her devices in August and began spreading word of her digital affair with Kennedy, whom the Washington, D.C. correspondent profiled in 2023, to their peers. He claimed the allegations were false in his own complaint.

The filing came after Status broke the news in September that Nuzzi had engaged in a “personal relationship” with Kennedy, whom she profiled for the magazine in November 2023. Nuzzi, in a statement shared with Status, said the relationship between her and a “former reporting subject turned personal” earlier this year.

“During that time, I did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source,” Nuzzi said. “The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict.”

The news of Nuzzi and Kennedy’s relationship quickly became a massive media story, with outlets like The New York Post reporting on the pair having “incredible” FaceTime sex. (Both sides have denied the relationship was ever physical.)

A day following Status’ report, Lizza said he would stop writing about Kennedy for Politico due to his connection with Nuzzi.

According to Lizza, he learned of Nuzzi and Kennedy’s relationship on Aug. 17 and asked her to move out shortly after. He said Nuzzi later “pleaded with me to consider returning to the relationship, telling me her affair ‘wasn’t real’ and that ‘I don’t want to give up’ on our relationship.”

Lizza said Nuzzi told him that Kennedy — who is married to “Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Cheryl Hines — wanted to “possess,” “control,” and “impregnate” her.