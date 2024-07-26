As Olympics Begin, Live Sports Is the Key to Peacock’s Long-Term Growth | Chart

Comcast reported earnings on Tuesday, and while the headline results for the company’s streaming service, Peacock, were mixed, they showed movement in the right direction toward potential future profitability. While Peacock subscribers were down 500,000 over Q2, the total number of subscribers at the end of June was 33 million, up 38% from last year. Ultimately, this dip in subscribers may matter less to Wall Street than the positive direction of the streamer’s revenue, which grew to $1 billion while the service narrowed its losses to $348 million, from $651 million a year ago.

Key to that growth is the Paris Summer Olympics, which may drive record sign-ups to Peacock.