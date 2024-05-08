Will the Olympics Justify Peacock’s Price Hike?

The streamer, after a $2 increase, will soon cost as much as Disney+, but with less in-demand content

paris-olympics-peacock
Peacock recently announced that there will be a $2 price increase for subscribers in July. Not coincidentally, this price hike is timed to align with the summer Olympics, whose streaming home in the U.S. will be Peacock.

The value of exclusive access to this major sporting event will likely justify the platform’s increased price tag in the short term for many customers and will serve as a powerful incentive to acquire new subscribers. But to ensure that this influx of subscribers won’t be followed by massive churn, the platform will need a forward-looking plan to retain as many of the new sign-ups from the Olympics as possible.

Christofer Hamilton

Christofer Hamilton is an industry insights manager at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

