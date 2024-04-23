Two years after small subscriber losses led its stock to tumble by more than a third, Netflix has almost fully recovered its peak share price, and kicks off the latest round of media and entertainment earnings with the wind at its back.

A supply side analysis of the global streaming landscape with Parrot Analytics’ Content Panorama reveals an industry that has pumped the brakes on the output of new content in recent quarters, and it’s against this backdrop that Netflix has been solidifying its dominance. When analyzing key metrics such as subscribers, profitability and audience demand, it’s clear that Netflix is pulling away from the competition and everyone else is fighting for second place.