Netflix Fares Better Than Other Streamers as Strike-Related Content Gaps Emerge

Available to WrapPRO members

The streaming giant has now grown its global market share of demand for streaming original series for two quarters in a row

Parrot Analytics Logo
A person pointing a remote at a television streaming service
(Getty Images)

Two years after small subscriber losses led its stock to tumble by more than a third, Netflix has almost fully recovered its peak share price, and kicks off the latest round of media and entertainment earnings with the wind at its back. 

A supply side analysis of the global streaming landscape with Parrot Analytics’ Content Panorama reveals an industry that has pumped the brakes on the output of new content in recent quarters, and it’s against this backdrop that Netflix has been solidifying its dominance. When analyzing key metrics such as subscribers, profitability and audience demand, it’s clear that Netflix is pulling away from the competition and everyone else is fighting for second place.

Parrot Analytics Logo

Christofer Hamilton

Christofer Hamilton is an industry insights manager at Parrot Analytics, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Parrot Analytics, visit their website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.