At long last, Netflix has unveiled its first look at “One Hundred Years of Solitude,” its upcoming series based on Gabriel García Márquez’s award-winning novel of the same name.

The minute-and-a-half teaser opens with a close up of Claudio Cataño as Colonel Aureliano Buendía. In a voiceover spoken in Spanish, Aureliano says, “Many years later, facing the firing squad Colonel Aureliano Buendía would remember that distant afternoon when his father took him to discover ice.” The teaser then flies through several scenes from the show as the music swells. Watch the teaser above.

Netflix has yet to release a premiere date for the upcoming series, but the adaptation is set to be released sometime in 2024. Additionally, the teaser ends with a note that the series is “Coming soon” to the streamer.

García Márquez’s novel, which was originally published in 1967, tells the story of seven generations of the Buendía Family set in the town of Macondo. The book set the stage for García Márquez winning the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1982. Noted for its magical realist style, “One Hundred Years of Solitude” has been translated into 46 languages, has sold more than 50 million copies and is often considered one of the most significant works in the Hispanic literary canon as well as in world literature.

In addition to Cataño, “One Hundred Years of Solitude” stars Jerónimo Barón as Aureliano Buendía as a child; Marco González as Jose Arcadio Buendía; Leonardo Soto as José Arcadio’s son; Susana Morales as Úrsula Iguarán; Ella Becerra as Petronila; Carlos Suaréz as Aureliano Iguarán; Moreno Borja as Melquiades; and Santiago Vásquez a Aureliano Buendía as an adolescent.

Neflix’s take on the acclaimed novel is directed Laura Mora and Alex García López and is filmed entirely in Spanish, marking one of the most ambitious productions in Latin America to date.

Mora and García López executive produce the project alongside Diego Ramírez Schrempp, Juliana Flórez Luna, Andrés Calderón, Josep Amorós, Carolina Caicedo, José Rivera, Rodrigo García and Gonzalo García Barcha. The series was shot in Colombia with the support of Gabriel García Márquez’s family.