Writer Heather Anne Campbell, known for her work on “Rick and Morty” and “The Twilight Zone,” announced Sunday that she is officially working on a rewrite of the “One-Punch Man” movie from Sony with “Rick and Morty” cocreator Dan Harmon. Campbell shared the news on X by way of an article about the movie’s director, Justin Lin.

Campbell linked to the article and tweeted, “So I guess it’s official that I’m working on the One Punch Man movie. Let’s f–kin’ goooooooooo.”

The movie was first announced in 2020, with screenwriters Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner originally attached to script the film. Lin came on board two years later in 2022 as both a director and producer.

The manga series “One-Punch Man” was originally published as a web comic beginning in 2009, later republished in print in 2012. The collection now contains 26 volumes and is one of the best-selling mangas of all time.

Her fellow writer Dan Harmon has enjoyed a long career in writing comedy for both television and film, from “Community” and “Rick and Morty” to the animated film “Monster House.” Campbell is a popular comedic writer and performer, also known for regular appearances on “Whose Line Is It Anyway” and in live Los Angeles improv and sketch comedy.

The movie will join fellow recent anime and manga adaptations such as Netflix’s live-action “One Piece” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender” series.

The animated “One-Punch Man” series is currently streaming on Hulu. The synopsis reads, “Saitama is a guy who’s a hero for fun. After saving a child from certain death he decided to become a hero, and trained hard for three years. Though he’s now so strong he can defeat any opponent with a single punch, lately he feels as if, in exchange for overwhelming power, he’s lost something even more important.”