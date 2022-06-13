Justin Lin to Direct Manga Adaptation ‘One-Punch Man’ at Sony After ‘Fast X’ Exit

Justin Lin has found his next directing job after exiting from “Fast X.” The filmmaker is attached to direct an adaptation of a manga called “One-Punch Man” at Sony Pictures, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, who worked together on “Venom” and “Jumanji: The Next Level,” are writing the script for the live-action adaptation of the manga comic. The project is in early development.

“One-Punch Man” is a Japanese superhero franchise from the artist who writes under the pseudonym ONE and is illustrated by Yusuke Murata. It tells the story of Saitama, a superhero strong enough to defeat opponents with a single punch but who has grown bored with his strength and now seeks a worthy opponent.

Lin is producing the “One-Punch Man” film along with Avi Arad and Ari Arad of Arad Productions, and Lin will also work with Rosenberg and Pinkner on a rewrite of the script.

The manga series was originally published as a web comic as far back as 2009 before being republished in 2012 and eventually reaching 26 volumes as of this month. The manga has also been adapted into a Japanese anime series that aired its second season in 2019 and also aired in the U.S. on Adult Swim.

“One-Punch Man” is also one of the best selling manga series ever and has sold over 30 million copies worldwide, including notching 7.9 million hits on the original 2012 web comic.

Lin is still a producer on the 10th “Fast and Furious” movie that is currently in production, but shortly after it kicked off, he left the project in April over reported creative differences despite having directed five other films in the franchise. He was replaced on the project by Louis Leterrier.

