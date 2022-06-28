We've Got Hollywood Covered
‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Cast and Character Guide (Photos)

Which Arconia residents do you remember? Plus, TheWrap previews the building’s newcomers

| June 28, 2022 @ 7:00 AM
"Only Murders in the Building" (Hulu)

Only Murders in the Building
Hulu

The residents of the Arconia are coming back to your streaming screen this summer in "Only Murders in the Building" Season 2. The amateur detectives and podcast hosts are set to solve another murder in the building, but this time it’s to clear their own names. 

Season 2 premieres June 28, 2022, with two episodes kicking things off; the following eight installments will premiere each Tuesday. For those of you who can’t keep track of who’s who in the Arconia, TheWrap has created a comprehensive guide on who’s back in the building and on the suspect list of Bunny's potential murdererers.

Only Murders in the Building
Hulu

Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage

 

One Arconia resident and member of the "Only Murders in the Building," detective trio is former TV actor Charles-Haden Savage, played by Steve Martin. Throughout Season 1 of Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building," Charles attempts to solve the murder of his Arconia neighbor, Tim Kono, with his partners Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez). While the trio works together to report on their progress and produce their podcast, "Only Murders in the Building," Charles begins a relationship with his neighbor, Jan the bassoonist. As Charles and Jan's relationship progresses, Charles invites Jan into the inner workings of the trio's makeshift investigation — against Oliver and Mabel's wishes. Ultimately, Charles should've listened to his detective partners and kept Jan at a (very far) distance.

Steve Martin is a renowned comedian and actor. Before "Only Murders in the Building," the comedian has starred and written on beloved projects such as "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour," "Three Amigos" (1986), "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" (1987), "Parenthood" (1989), and "Father of the Bride" (1991). He has won five Grammys, an Emmy and an honorary Oscar.

Only Murders in the Building
Hulu

Martin Short as Oliver Putnam

 

The next member of the detective trio is floundering Broadway director Oliver Putnam, played by Martin Short. Oliver convinces Charles and Mabel into joining him to solve Tim's murder. Similar to Charles and Mabel, Oliver lives alone in the Arconia and is an avid listener of Cinda Canning's "All Is Not OK in Oklahoma" podcast. Oliver, the trio's most excited member, decides the group must create a podcast to document their investigation. Oliver's profession has given him a few industry connections, and he recruits neighbor and friend Teddy Dimas (Nathan Lane) to sponsor their podcast. While Charles begins his romance with Jan, Oliver reflects on his previous marriage throughout Season 1. After his divorce from his wife, Oliver attempts to mend his relationship with his son, Will (Ryan Broussard), and includes him in the investigation.

Renowned comedian and actor Martin Short stars alongside longtime friend and series co-creator Steve Martin. The Canadian actor has starred in film, television, and theater, earning two Emmys and one Tony. Short's filmography includes, "Saturday Night Live," "Innerspace" (1987), "Three Fugitives" (1989) and co-starring with Steve Martin before "Only Murders," in "Three Amigos" and "Father of the Bride."

Only Murders in the Building
Hulu

Selena Gomez as Mabel Mora

 

The detective trio's final member is the most unlikely of the bunch: Mabel Mora, played by Selena Gomez. The aspiring artist lives in her late Aunt's unit. She grew up visiting the Arconia, and during her many visits, she became friends with its youngest residents, Oscar and the late Tim Kono. Although Mabel and Tim were no longer friends, Mabel is determined to figure out who murdered two of her childhood friends. Ten years prior to Tim's death, Mabel and Tim's mutual friend, Zoe, was murdered on the Arconia's roof. Zoe's death led to the conviction of her boyfriend, Oscar. A decade later, Mabel begins to find threads between the two crimes. As the season continues, Mabel concedes and embraces Oliver and Charles' newfound companionship.

Former child star Selena Gomez is most known for her work on "Barney and Friends" (2002-2004) and then "Wizards of Waverly Place." (2007-2012) While on the latter series, she began a music career. After her time at Disney, Gomez continued making music, earning a Grammy nomination in 2022. The actress abruptly pivoted from the Disney "brand" to more adult projects, including A24's "Spring Breakers" (2012) and producing Netflix's "Thirteen Reasons Why" (2017-2020).

Only Murders in the Building
Hulu

Aaron Dominguez as Oscar

 

After 10 years behind bars and wrongful imprisonment for Zoe's murder, Oscar returns to the Arconia in Season 1. His time in the building is repeatedly stamped by death. As one of Mabel and Tim’s best friends, Oscar finds himself a part of the investigation too. After nearly a decade apart, Mabel and Oscar pick back up their old flirtatious ways, and their romantic tension heats up. With the help of Mabel, Charles, and Oliver, Oscar’s name is finally cleared. Excited to celebrate his freedom at the end of Season 1, he shows up to the Arconia just as the three are being arrested by the NYPD.

Aaron Dominguez portrays Oscar in "Only Murders in the Building," his breakout role. his previous film credits include “Shaft” (2019) and “Words on Bathroom Walls” (2020).

Hulu

Jayne Houdyshell as Bunny

 

Bunny’s death came when Charles, Oliver and Mabel were feuding with the Arconia board president. As the central trio kept investigating, the Arconia residents — led by Bunny — attempted to evict the amateur detective group. With an ongoing feud between the new suspects and the latest victim, the coincidental timing of the latest murder pinned on the detectives motivates the three to revive their hobby.

A veteran of the stage, Jayne Houdyshell has appeared in countless theater productions in her decades-long career, including “Romeo and Juliet,” “Wicked,” and “The Humans,” which was later adapted into a film in which she also starred.

Nathan Lane as Teddy Dimas

 

Long-time Arconia resident Teddy Dimas has a bit of a rocky professional and personal relationship with Oliver. The two are old friends, but Teddy invests in the podcast with ulterior motives. He's painstakingly covered up any hints to who really killed Zoe for years, and funding the podcast is his latest attempt to prevent his son Theo being found out. Meanwhile, Mabel, Oliver and Charles discover not only that Theo accidentally killed Zoe, but that the father and son were orchestrating a grave robbing scheme to boot! Rather than the accidental murder and cover-up of Zoe’s death, it's their grave robbing that puts the father and son in police custody. But after an arrest, will Teddy be in Season 2? From the trailers, it looks like Teddy might have brief appearances, but it’s not clear how or why he’s back in the action.

With 40 years of stage and screen credits to his name, Broadway legend Nathan Lane has made appeared in various films, TV and stage production. He is perhaps most recognized for his screen work in “The Birdcage” (1996), “The Producers” (2005) and for voicing Timon in “The Lion King” (1994). Lane has appeared in recurring roles in “Modern Family” (2010-2019), “The Good Wife” (2012-2014), and “American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson” (2016). Lane has earned six Primetime Emmy Award Nominations and won three Tony Awards.

Only Murders in the Building
Hulu

James Caverly as Theo Dimas

 

Guilty of accidentally murdering Zoe a decade prior and for assisting his father, Teddy, in his grave robbing scheme, Theo, who's deaf, ends up in the hands of the NYPD by the Season 1 finale. Theo was not shown in the season 2 trailer, but because his father was, we're holding out for a cameo, at least.

In his career breakout role, James Caverly portrays Theo Dimas in “Only Murders In The Building.” Caverly has appeared in TV shows prior to “Only Murders” including “Chicago Med” (2018-2019).

Hulu

Da'Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Williams

 

Detective Williams is one of the few characters who actually believe Charles, Oliver and Mabel. After declaring Tim Kono’s death a suicide, Detective Williams returns to the case after she starts listening to the group’s podcast. Williams secretly works with the trio and eventually offers them Tim’s phone. While another murder hits the Arconia in Season 2, Detective Williams will be returning to the building and her buddies — who are now lead suspects themselves. 

Da’Vine Joy Randolph has appeared in many TV series, including “Empire” (2015-2020), “High Fidelity” (2020), “The Last O.G.” (2018-2021) and “On Becoming a God in Central Florida” (2019), as well as recent films, “Dolemite Is My Name” (2019) and “The Lost City” (2022).

Hulu

Tina Fey as Cinda Canning

 

Their fandom of true-crime podcaster Cinda Canning is how the trio first found each other and what motivated them to create a podcast. She hosts “All Is Not OK in Oklahoma,” and the trio tried to recruit her to help investigate Tim's murder. Although Cinda wasn’t happy to meet them initially, she takes the opportunity to create a new podcast, “Only Murderers in the Building,” about Charles, Oliver and Mabel as suspects in Bunny’s murder. 

Tina Fey first became known as a comedic writer and performer on  “Saturday Night Live” (1997–2006). Soon after her departure from the legendary sketch series, she created, wrote and starred in the Emmy-winning NBC series “30 Rock” (2006–2013). The nine-time Emmy Award winner has also created and written additional sitcoms and films, including “Mr. Mayor” (2021-2022), “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (2015-2020), and the film “Mean Girls” (2004). 

 

Hulu

Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki

 

In a series full of high-profile celebrity cameos, Jane Lynch as Sazz Pataki, as Charles’ former stunt double, was perhaps the most delightful surprise. The shock of Sazz’s presence delighted Mabel, Oliver, Jan and Oscar — but not Charles. He claims she can do everything better than him, and in the penultimate episode, she does just that. Sazz provides the trio with what could be the murderer's motive, an “act of romantic passion.” 

Jane Lynch is most known for her role as Sue Sylvester in “Glee” (2009-2015), but Lynch, like many of her co-stars, has performed on both the stage and the screen. The actress has appeared in countless films and TV shows, including “Best in Show” (2000), “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (2017-present), “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby” (2006), “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” (2005), “The Good Fight” (2017–present) and currently stars on Broadway in the “Funny Girl” musical revival. 

Hulu

Amy Schumer (Season 2)

 

Amy Schumer will be playing a comedic version of herself in Season 2. Whether her interactions with our heroes is of her own volition or she, like Sting in Season 1, will be accused of murdering Bunny is yet to be seen.

Comedian, Amy Schumer is best known for starring in and writing “Trainwreck” (2015) and for her hit comedy sketch show “Inside Amy Schumer” (2013-2016). Most recently, she created, wrote, directed and starred in Hulu's “Life & Beth” (2022-present). 

Hulu

Cara Delevinge as Alice (Season 2)

 

Appearing more than a few times throughout the trailers, Cara Delevinge’s character, Alice, still remains a mystery to audiences. It’s clear Alice is a part of the art industry, sparking a connection with Mabel. The nature of that relationship is to be determined.  

Model and actress Cara Delevingne has been working regularly onscreen for the past decade, including “Paper Towns” (2015), “Suicide Squad” (2016) and “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” (2017).

Hulu

Michael Rapaport as Detective Kreps (Season 2)

 

While Oliver, Mabel and Charles have created an allyship with Detective Williams, their luck with the police force is rapidly declining. After their arrest, a new detective comes in to take over the investigation of Bunny’s murder. Detective Kreps is portrayed by Michael Rapaport.

As a seasoned TV actor, Michael Rapaport has appeared in a variety of TV shows throughout the past 20 years, such as “Friends” (1999), “My Name Is Earl” (2007–2008), “Justified” (2014),  “Prison Break” (2008–2009), “Atypical” (2017–2021) and starred alongside “Only Murders” new cast member, Amy Schumer, in “Life & Beth.”

Hulu

Shirley MacLaine (Season 2)

 

Hollywood icon Shirley MacLaine will be joining Season 2 as a key member of the new story. The Academy Award and Emmy winner has continued her decades-long career well into her 80s. Over her 70 years in Hollywood, MacLaine has appeared in classic films including Alfred Hitchcock’s  “The Trouble with Harry” (1955),  “The Apartment” (1960), “Terms of Endearment” (1983), “Steel Magnolias” (1989) and “Postcards from the Edge” (1990).

