Steve Martin as Charles-Haden Savage
One Arconia resident and member of the "Only Murders in the Building," detective trio is former TV actor Charles-Haden Savage, played by Steve Martin. Throughout Season 1 of Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building," Charles attempts to solve the murder of his Arconia neighbor, Tim Kono, with his partners Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez). While the trio works together to report on their progress and produce their podcast, "Only Murders in the Building," Charles begins a relationship with his neighbor, Jan the bassoonist. As Charles and Jan's relationship progresses, Charles invites Jan into the inner workings of the trio's makeshift investigation — against Oliver and Mabel's wishes. Ultimately, Charles should've listened to his detective partners and kept Jan at a (very far) distance.
Steve Martin is a renowned comedian and actor. Before "Only Murders in the Building," the comedian has starred and written on beloved projects such as "The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour," "Three Amigos" (1986), "Planes, Trains and Automobiles" (1987), "Parenthood" (1989), and "Father of the Bride" (1991). He has won five Grammys, an Emmy and an honorary Oscar.