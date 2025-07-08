‘Extra’ EP Theresa Coffino to Exit After 26 Years

Longtime “Extra” executive producer Theresa Coffino will be departing her role after 26 years.

Coffino, who oversaw daily operations on the Warner Bros. Unscripted Television-produced show, will soon exit her role as executive producer as she shifts her attention to producing true crime documentaries, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. As Coffino exits, showrunner and EP Jeremy Spiegel will remain on board to lead the show when “Extra” returns for Season 32 in the fall.

“After 26 years at ‘Extra,’ I’m moving on from my role as executive producer at the show to pursue my passion for producing true crime documentaries,” Coffino said in a statement. “I’m proud to have led this incredible team with great partners, and contributed to a show that’s meant so much to so many. We’ve built such a wonderful family here and I’m deeply grateful to have worked alongside some of the best people in the business.”

Coffino has served as an executive producer for “Extra” since 2002, and, before then, she served as a co-executive producer and supervising producer. She helped oversee “Extra’s” transition from a tabloid to entertainment news-focused show in 2003, and even won the first daytime Emmy for entertainment news in 2014.

She also served as executive producer on “Trapped: What Is Happening to Wendy Williams?” for Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Investigation Discovery.

“Theresa’s contributions over her 26 years have been immeasurable,” Telepictures SVP of current programming Lauren Blincoe said of her departure. “A true force in the television industry, she has been instrumental in shaping ‘Extra’ into the iconic entertainment news brand it is today. We are deeply grateful to Theresa for her dedication, vision and award-winning work. As she embarks on her next chapter, we wish her nothing but continued success.”

Coffino began her career as a senior producer for Lifetime Television’s “Attitudes,” with Linda Dano and Nancy Glass, and later went on to produce news magazines “Hard Copy” and “A Current Affair” for Paramount Syndicated Television.

“Extra” is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

Variety first reported the news.