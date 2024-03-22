OpenAI is gearing up for a series of meetings next week with Hollywood studios, talent agencies and media executives to pitch filmmakers on the integration of its AI video generation tool Sora, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

TheWrap learned that OpenAI had meetings with the talent agencies earlier this month. According to the Bloomberg report, “OpenAI scheduled introductory conversations in Hollywood led by Chief Operating Officer Brad Lightcap.”

CEO Sam Altman made the rounds and attended parties during Oscars week to start making inroads.

According to OpenAI, Sora is an artificial intelligence model that can create realistic and imaginative scenes from text instructions. Currently the technology produces realistic computer animation lasting about a minute in length.

“OpenAI has a deliberate strategy of working in collaboration with industry through a process of iterative deployment – rolling out AI advances in phases – in order to ensure safe implementation and to give people an idea of what’s on the horizon,” a spokesperson for OpenAI said in a statement to Bloomberg. “We look forward to an ongoing dialogue with artists and creatives.”

As TheWrap previously reported, Sora shocked the creative community upon its arrival, creating a fear that the technology will threaten traditional industry jobs. In fact, filmmaker Tyler Perry recently canceled his $800 million studio expansion and blamed Sora’s “mind-blowing” capabilities as the reason.