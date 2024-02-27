Just over one week ago, ChatGPT creator OpenAI shocked the creative community when it announced its new “Sora” text-to-video generative AI model. Sora boasts photorealistic video and promises, ultimately, to deliver it in high-definition, cinematic quality, raising questions about what roles film schools will play in the future.

It’s just the latest generative AI tool that any user — no matter how versed they are in the arts — can use to unleash previously unimaginable creative possibilities. Its power is both democratizing and daunting, causing many in the creative community to understandably fear the shedding of traditional industry jobs at its hand.