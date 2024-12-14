OpenAI Whistleblower Suchir Balaji’s Death Ruled a Suicide

Suchir Balaji, a 26-year-old former OpenAI researcher who backed claims of copyright infringement by the technology, was found dead on Nov. 26 in his San Francisco apartment by police making a wellness check.

The news of his demise was not known until now, the Mercury News of San Jose, California, and other outlets reported. The San Francisco medical examiner has ruled that Balaji’s death was self-inflicted and there was no evidence of foul play, the Mercury News reported.

Balaji publicly accused OpenAI of violating U.S. copyright law with its ChatGPT app. Balaji was the subject of an October New York Times profile that unveiled his claims of fair use violations regularly committed by ChatGPT.

The Times filed a letter on Nov. 18 in federal court that named Balaji as a person with “unique and relevant documents” that would be used in litigation against OpenAI. The lawsuit claims OpenAI and its partner, Microsoft, are using the work of reporters and editors without authorization.

Balaji was a researcher for OpenAI for four years after joining in 2020.

“We are devastated to learn of this incredibly sad news today and our hearts go out to Suchir’s loved ones during this difficult time,” OpenAI said in a statement to CNBC.

Balaji made a lengthy post to X in October detailing his concerns.