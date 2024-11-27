All the Songs in Netflix’s ‘Our Little Secret’

Sadly no, Lindsay Lohan doesn’t sing in this one

Our-Little-Secret
Lindsay Lohan in "Our Little Secret" (Chuck Zlotnick/Netflix)

Lindsay Lohan may be dusting off her musical abilities for “Freakier Friday,” but alas, she doesn’t sing in her new Christmas film. Her sister sure does though.

Now streaming on Netflix, “Our Little Secret” centers on a pair of exes who unintentionally reunite to spend Christmas together. How, you ask? Well, they’re now dating a pair of siblings, and don’t know it until they come face to face in front of the whole family.

Avery (Lohan) decides to pretend she and Logan (Ian Harding) have never met, which only leads to predictable trouble down the line. We won’t get into spoilers though.

We’re just here to let you know what songs you’re hearing throughout the film, including one from Lohan’s sister. Here’s your guide to the “Our Little Secret” soundtrack.

Here are all the songs in “Our Little Secret”:

  • “Go Santa Go!” by Howell-Freundlich Overdrive
  • “Summer” by Calvin Harris
  • “Down at the Bay” by Lawrence J. Weber
  • “Tis the Season” by Rehya Stevens
  • “The Happiest Christmas Tree” by Aliana Lohan
  • “Celebration” written by Robert E. Bell, Eumir Deodato, Ronald Bell, Dennis Ronald Thomas, Robert Spike Mickens, James Taylor, George Melvin Brown, Claydes Smith and Earl Toon
  • “Joy to the World” by Up With People
  • “Otherside” by ED.1T
  • “Deck the Halls” by Nik Freitas
  • “Jingle Jangle” by Rehya Stevens
  • “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” by Danny Infantino
  • “Light On” by Maggie Rogers
  • “Thanks to Me” by The Mears Brothers”
  • “It’s Christmas” by Amber Woodhouse

“Our Little Secret” is now streaming on Netflix.

