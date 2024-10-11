Former Outfest Executive Director Sues Over ‘Deeply Troubling Pattern of Self-Dealing and Discriminatory Practices’

Damien Navarro, former executive director of Outfest, intends to sue the Los Angeles-based LGBTQ+ film fest on Friday, alleging racism, retaliation and defamation. Navarro called it “the most unsafe and unhealthy work environment of my career.”

“This organization was once synonymous with supporting underrepresented voices in the LGBTQ+ community,” Navarro said in an email to TheWrap, “but has recently demonstrated a deeply troubling pattern of misconduct, self-dealing, and discriminatory practices.”

In response to the lawsuit, Outfest shared this statement with TheWrap: “We are aware of Mr. Navarro’s baseless and malicious claims. Unfortunately, during Mr. Navarro’s leadership, the Outfest Board decided that it was in the organization’s best interest to bring in a new executive director. We remain committed to this decision as the best course of action for the organization and look forward to resolving this matter in legal proceedings.”

The organization faced layoffs amid unionization efforts last year, as well as its union accusing leadership of mismanaging the festival.

“As the first queer person of color with disabilities to lead Outfest in its 40-year history, I initially believed this role would be a transformative and soul-filling chapter in my career,” Navarro wrote. “Having spent over two decades working across technology, education, entertainment, and media industries — spaces predominantly led by straight white men — I saw Outfest as a potential safe haven where I could authentically champion diverse voices.”

“Instead, it became the most unsafe and unhealthy work environment of my career, rife with racism, exclusion and decisions that nearly drove the organization to the brink of collapse,” he added.

Navarro alleged that board members “jeopardized the financial and operational stability of a beloved nonprofit, especially during a time when anti-trans and anti-human rights sentiments are escalating.”

In summarizing the complaint, which he filed on Friday, he accused board member Alexis Fish of blocking a trans executive at Sony from joining the board and “attempt[ing] to use Outfest’s platform for personal gain.”

Navarro added, “[Her] email to over 30,000 contacts falsely blaming me for financial mismanagement further exemplifies her misconduct.”

He also alleged that Zachary Alexander Stephens “incited staff against me, spread false rumors about my imminent departure, and attempted to assume my role as Executive Director upon my leave of absence.”

Board member Valerie Stadler is also named in the complaint.

“This story of Outfest is particularly significant given the broader reckoning we’re witnessing in the nonprofit world… is incredibly disheartening because this organization’s downfall comes at a moment when storytelling and representation have never been more critical in combating hate and prejudice,” Navarro concluded.