carlos watson ozy

Ozy’s Carlos Watson Indictment: Forgery, Fake Financials and Impersonations

by and | February 23, 2023 @ 4:09 PM

Here are the most jaw-dropping details from the federal documents against the fallen media tycoon

A federal indictment against Carlos Watson – the Ozy Media founder whose company collapsed after a New York Times article expose – reveals in stunning detail how the media mogul and his partners forged documents, faked financials and impersonated media executives in a desperate bid to enrich themselves while keeping the struggling company afloat.

“Did it even occur to you… that I could go to jail for forgery and bank fraud?” wrote the company’s CFO, in refusing to fake a contract for a cable network show that would help get a bank loan in 2019. She instead resigned.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi is a TV Business reporter with TheWrap. He has a Bachelor of Science in Television-Radio from Ithaca College. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Jethro Nededog

Jethro Nededog

Jethro Nededog is TheWrap's co-executive editor. Previously, he served as TheWrap's assistant managing editor, business news. He has served as a reporter and editor at several top entertainment news publications, including Entertainment Weekly, The Hollywood Reporter, L.A. Times and Business Insider. Previously, he wrote and produced documentary TV for National Geographic, History, Discovery, and E!. He has a BA in journalism from NYU and an MA in writing from USC.

