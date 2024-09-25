Paramount Notifies 66 New York Based-Employees of Layoffs in December

Sixty-six Paramount Global employees in New York have been notified that their separation from the company will be in December, as part of the company’s plans to cut its United States workforce by 15%.

According to a WARN notice filed with the New York Department of Labor, indicated those layoffs will take place in three phases on Dec. 6, Dec. 13, and Dec. 16, with the vast majority being laid off effective Dec. 16. The New York WARN Act requires employers with 50 or more full-time employees to provide 90 days notice before a plant closure, mass layoff, relocation or other covered reduction in work hours.

Sixty-four of the affected employees are at the company’s New York City headquarters and were notified on Sept. 17. The New York state notice, amended Tuesday, notes that a total of 819 staff out of 8,036 total employees were affected. Paramount representatives did not immediately reply to TheWrap’s request for further details. Updated WARN notices for California were not immediately available Tuesday evening.

Earlier Tuesday, Paramount+’s communication team was hit with deep layoffs, including senior vice presidents Morgan Seal and Amanda Cary. Seven members of the streamer’s content strategy team — including senior director of Paramount+ scripted originals content strategy Tina Koyanagi-Rosener — were also let go.

“Like the entire Media industry, we are working to accelerate streaming profitability while at the same time adjusting to the evolving landscape in our traditional businesses. In order to set Paramount up for continued success, we are taking these actions, and after today, 90% of these reductions will be complete,” co-CEOs Brian Robbins, George Cheeks and Chris McCarthy said in a memo to staff on Tuesday.

“Days like today are never easy. It is difficult to say goodbye to valued colleagues, and to those departing, we are incredibly grateful for your countless contributions.”

Lucas Manfredi contributed to this story.