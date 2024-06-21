Paramount Pictures Sets Amazon’s Andres Alvarez as EVP Head of Home Entertainment, Bob Buchi to Depart

Paramount Pictures has named former Amazon MGM Head of Digital Distribution Andres Alvarez to EVP, Head of Home Entertainment, the studio announced on Friday.

Bob Buchi has decided to exit the company and his role as President of Worldwide Home Entertainment, while Craig White will also be departing the company.

“In his 18 years with the organization, Bob’s vast contributions have included numerous innovative strategies that demonstrated his expertise at adapting to a constantly evolving landscape,” Dan Cohen, Paramount’s Chief Content Licensing Officer, wrote to staffers in a memo obtained by The Wrap.

Cohen added: “That skill was on full display when he and his team propelled ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ to become the most successful Digital release of all time. Throughout his tenure, Bob has fostered invaluable partnerships across the industry while building a best-in-class team and we are grateful for his many years of service and industry leadership.”

Alvarez will start in his new role on July 15. Buchi will also stay with the astudio during the transition period. “Andres is a digital force and highly focused, forward-thinking executive with remarkable insight and a strategic mind that is respected throughout the industry,” Cohen said. “I have personally known him for over ten years, we currently serve on the Digital Entertainment Group (DEG) Board of Directors together, and I have no doubt that with his experience across digital, distribution, and sales, he will bring incredible value to our organization.”

Prior to Amazon, Alvarez was SVP of Digital Distribution at MGM. Before joining MGM, Alvarez led domestic content licensing and account management for the global digital platforms 2oth Century Fox (now 20th Century Studios.)

Previous to Fox, Alvarez managed the Americas content partnerships team for Google Play/YouTube Movies & TV. Alvarez also worked at Dolby Laboratories, Best Buy CinemaNow, and Napster in various content / business development roles.

Before entering the digital media space, Alvarez practiced law at the firms of Latham & Watkins LLP in New York and Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP in Los Angeles. Alvarez has nearly two decades of experience across home entertainment, content acquisition, digital media and business development.