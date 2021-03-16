Paramount President of Physical Production Lee Rosenthal to Exit Studio

Lee Rosenthal is stepping down from his role as President of Physical Production Paramount and is leaving the studio, it was announced on Tuesday.

Read the email below.

TO: Paramount Employees

FROM: Emma Watts

DATE: March 16th, 2021

Dear All,

As you may have heard, our longtime colleague Lee Rosenthal is departing Paramount Pictures to pursue other opportunities. For more than a quarter century, Lee has been a vital and beloved member of the Paramount family, including most recently in his role overseeing physical production for the studio. Lee has been a driving force in many of the company’s past and recent successes, including The Big Short, Rocketman, and such franchises as Mission: Impossible, Star Trek, Paranormal and Transformers, among many others.

We extend our gratitude to Lee for his many contributions and wish him the very best in the future.

Emma

Deadline first reported the news.