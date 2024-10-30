Paramount Sets Channing Tatum & Kirsten Dunst’s ‘Roofman’ for October 2025 Release

Paramount will release “Roofman,” the upcoming film from “The Place Beyond the Pines” director Derek Cianfrance, on October 3, 2025 as part of a first look deal with Miramax, which acquired the film for distribution in the U.S. and other specific territories.

Based on a true story, the film stars Channing Tatum as Jeffrey Manchester, a former Army Ranger who falls on hard times and resorts to robbing various McDonald’s locations, earning the media nickname “Roofman” for how he carves holes in the roofs of the fast food joints to pull off his heists.

After escaping from prison, he starts a new life while hiding in a toy store, falling in love with a single mother, played by Kirsten Dunst, and her two daughters. However, his criminal past and a final robbery threaten to destroy his chance at redemption.

Peter Dinklage also stars in the film, which Cianfrance co-wrote with Kirk Gunn. Lynette Howell Taylor, Dylan Sellers, Jamie Patricof and Duncan Montgomery are producers.

There are no wide releases currently set for the first weekend of October 2025, though “Roofman” is the first non-IP-based wide release added to that monthly slate. Other films currently set for release next October include Disney’s “Tron: Ares” as well as sequels to Universal/Blumhouse’s “The Black Phone” and Warner Bros./New Line’s “Mortal Kombat.”