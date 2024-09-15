Paramount Sets Journalism Thriller ‘September 5’ For Limited Thanksgiving Release

Paramount Pictures has set the historical drama “September 5” for a limited theatrical release on Thanksgiving weekend, with plans to expand the film nationwide in December.

The film recounts the terrorist attacks at the 1972 Munich Olympics, in which Palestinian militants took Israeli athletes hostage, through the perspective of the ABC Sports crew that was there to cover the event. Peter Sarsgaard stars as ABC Sports chief Roone Arledge, who found himself unexpectedly in the position of overseeing the first ever live televised coverage of a terrorist attack.

“Past Lives” star John Magaro also stars in the film along with Ben Chaplin and Leonie Benesch also star in the film, which was directed by Tim Fehlbaum from a script he co-wrote with Moritz Binder.

Paramount’s Republic Pictures acquired the film back in July ahead of its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where it has received widespread acclaim. Paramount will handle global distribution of the film save for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, where it will be released by Constantin Films.

Fehlbaum produced the film alongside Sean Penn, Philipp Trauer, Thomas Wöbke, John Ira Palmer and John Wildermuth.

While the Thanksgiving box office will largely be driven by wide releases like “Moana 2,” “Gladiator II” and “Wicked,” “September 5” will add to a specialty slate that is already filling up with Oscar contenders such as Focus Features’ “Conclave,” Netflix’s “Emilia Perez,” and Searchlight’s “Nightbitch.”

