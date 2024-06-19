Paramount Top Lawyer Christa D’Alimonte to Step Down

Paramount Global general counsel Christa D’Alimonte is stepping down, TheWrap has learned.

In a memo to staff sent Tuesday night, D’Alimonte announced she will be leaving the media and entertainment giant on June 28. She first began working with the company in the late 1990s as an attorney at Shearman & Sterling, eventually joining the company in in 2012 — when it was still known as Viacom — serving in multiple roles before rising to General Counsel in 2017.

While a permanent replacement hasn’t been selected yet, D’Alimonte’s longtime deputy Caryn Groce has been named acting general counsel. Groce has been with Paramount since 2010; before that she was senior corporate transactions counsel at NBCUniversal, and a corporate associate at Cravath, Swaine & Moore as well as Hogan Lovells. She received her law degree from Harvard.

Paramount Global Co-CEOs George Cheeks, Chris McCarthy and Brian Robbins told employees on Tuesday, “We are grateful to Christa for her contributions, and we wish her the very best going forward.”

They also said about Groce, “Christa and Caryn have worked closely together for years, which will enable a seamless transition. We have great confidence in Caryn and know we are in good hands.”

Read the memo below.

Team,

As some of you know, I will be leaving Paramount at the end of the month.

It has been more than 25 years since I first represented Viacom, and nearly 12 years since I first walked through the revolving doors of 1515 Broadway as an employee. I have always been amazed by the extraordinary ways in which this department touches literally everything that happens at Paramount. Our work doesn’t often make headlines or get recognized at glitzy award shows, but you are the heart and soul of this company. You are key to the development and production of every piece of content, every tentpole, every marketing campaign, every distribution deal, every financing transaction, every real estate lease, the safety and experience of every employee… The list goes on and on. Your dedication, your commitment to excellence and your collaborative nature are behind it all.

One of my favorite quotes is from the late, great Maya Angelou – “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Indeed, I’d have a hard time compiling a list of all the matters I’ve worked on over the years – but I will never forget how you’ve made me feel. I have been energized by your positivity, even in uncertain times. I’ve been floored by your intelligence and creativity, especially when dealing with novel and tricky issues. I’ve been humbled by your generosity with your time and expertise when I’ve sought guidance and help. I’ve been overwhelmed with pride at the team we have developed. And I’ve felt blessed every day to call you colleagues and friends. I hope that I’ve been able to do the same for you.

I’m cheering for you going forward, can’t wait to see what is next and very much hope we stay in touch.

Christa

Deadline first reported the news.