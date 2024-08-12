9 of the Funniest Reactions to the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony

Sports

The Games might have ended, but these moments will live on in social media infamy

Actor Tom Cruise holds the Olympic flag during the Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 11, 2024 in Paris, France
Actor Tom Cruise holds the Olympic flag during the Closing Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 11, 2024 in Paris, France (Fabrizio Bensch- Pool/Getty Images)

The Paris Olympic Games came to an end Sunday with a Closing Ceremony that featured the a glittering Golden Voyager descending from the sky, a confusing stage design and, inevitably, Tom Cruise rappelling into the arena. Social media reactions to the ceremony ran the gamut from confusion to acceptance.

Artistic Director Thomas Jolly designed the ceremony around the idea that in a dystopian future world, the Olympic Games no longer exist… until a mysterious Golden Voyager ushers in a new era of athletic competition. But as @HausOfFiona wrote on X, the Golden Voyager was a little reminiscent of another golden hero. One who lives in a pineapple under the sea.

Rock bands Air and Phoenix delighted attendees, but the true unsung hero might be the guy who was eating noodles side-stage during their performances.

Several people were confused by — or perhaps concerned about — the stage setup for the Closing Ceremony. As Netflix video editor Simone Malec said on X, the stage was “giving the hunger games ‘it’s a clock’ arena.’”

Writer Ariadne Griffin, along with the rest of the world, finally deciphered the stage shape. “‘OH! It’s a map!’ the entire living room says at the same time after debating if it was a horse, chess pieces, a Star Trek Diorama or slices of pie competing in the fencing,” she tweeted.

Of course, Tom Cruise’s entrance into the ceremony delighted plenty of viewers.

As @TechnicallyRon put it, “France: ‘This was nice let’s do some art and some weird stuff to close the show and it’ll be nice’ America: ‘STAR SPANGLED BANNER. TOM CRUISE. GUITARS. MOTORBIKES. RED HOT CHILLI PEPPERS.’”

Even the official NBC Olympics X account got in on the fun, playfully pointing out one of the more eyecatching acrobatic wonders of the ceremonies:

When things were finally wrapped, Lisa Lucas asked the question on most people’s minds: “What exactly are we supposed to do when the Olympics end?” (Lucas clarified that she meant after the Paralympics, which conclude on Sept. 8.)

Tom Cruise, a man with light-toned skin, rights a motorcycle with the Olympics flag showing the Olympic rings on it on the back, surrounded by a crowd in a stadium.
Read Next
Tom Cruise Hollywood Sign Parachute Stunt Leads Star-Studded LA Spotlight in Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.