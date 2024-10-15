Patton Oswalt Jokes He Considered Voting for Trump: ‘He’s Just Funny, I Appreciate Funny’ | Video

Patton Oswalt voted early this year, and cast that vote for Kamala Harris. But, according to the “Ratatouille” star, he nearly voted for Donald Trump, simply because he’s “funny.”

Stopping by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Monday night, Oswalt kicked things off by celebrating the fact that he already voted, bragging about the “I Voted!” sticker he received by doing so. He also regaled Kimmel with how he made his final decision.

“The wife and I woke up very early that morning. We had breakfast, we talked it through, and by five o’clock that evening, she had convinced me to vote for Kamala,” Oswalt explained.

Naturally, that cracked Kimmel up, considering Oswalt has been a vocal critic of Trump.

“I mean, look, he’s so funny,” Oswalt explained. “He’s just funny, I appreciate funny.”

Obviously, the actor was joking. In fact, he’s been such a supporter of Harris that he’s even been volunteering his time to phone bank for the candidate. And apparently, Oswalt’s really been enjoying some of the crazy people he gets to talk to as a result.

“It’s a sample of pure insanity. You get to spend an hour a day talking to the craziest people,” he said. “It’s like the best podcast you’ve ever listened to, and you’re the host. You’re just calling up, and they’re all like, ‘F–k Biden! And f–k Trump! And the black helicopters!’ It’s just non-stop, and I can’t get enough of it. I love it. I’m just like, ‘Tell me about the skinwalkers, I love this!’”

You can watch Oswalt’s full appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in the video above.