How Peacock Is Turning Sports Sign-Ups into Long-Term Subscribers | Chart

Peacock has been making headlines since the start of Q3 2024, driven by its handling of the 2024 Paris Olympics, and strong financial results reported in early November. Comcast’s earnings confirmed Peacock’s robust subscriber growth at 9% for the quarter, bringing Peacock’s total paid subscribers to 36 million. Revenue also surged by 82% year-over-year, reaching $1.5 billion.

While these numbers are promising, a key question remains: How will Peacock retain these new subscribers? Early data indicates that single-event sports may not support long-term retention. Parrot Analytics’ Streaming Metrics system revealed that Q2 2024 saw Peacock’s highest quarterly churn increase in over three years, following January’s exclusive NFL Playoff Game, which drove record sign-ups.