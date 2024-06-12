Warner Bros. Pictures has acquired Pedro Almodóvar’s new film “The Room Next Door” for release in some key international territories, including Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Nordics, Central & Eastern Europe (excluding Poland), Latin America and some of the APAC markets including Japan, the studio announced Wednesday.

The film stars Julianne Moore, Tilda Swinton and John Turturro and will be released in theaters this year. Sony Pictures Classics is releasing “The Room Next Door” in North America, the Middle East, India, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

The story follows “a very imperfect mother and a spiteful daughter separated by a serious misunderstanding. Between them, another woman, Ingrid (Moore), the mother’s friend, is the keeper of their pain and bitterness. Martha, the mother (played by Swinton), is a war reporter and Ingrid an autofictional novelist.”

Per a synopsis, the film “addresses the endless cruelty of war, the very different ways in which the two female authors approach and write about reality, death, friendship, and sexual pleasure as the best allies in the fight against horror.”

“The Room Next Door” was shot in Madrid and New York with the support of Movistar Plus+ and was produced by Almodóvar’s El Deseo.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker released the Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke-starring short film “Strange Way of Life” last year and the Penélope Cruz-starring feature “Parallel Mothers” in 2021.