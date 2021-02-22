Pete Buttigieg Doc ‘Mayor Pete’ Acquired by Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios has acquired the worldwide rights to the documentary “Mayor Pete,” which follows Pete Buttigieg on his campaign trail.

Jesse Moss (“Boys State”) directs the film that takes viewers into Buttigieg’s campaign trail to be the youngest U.S. President. Recently appointed to U.S. Secretary of Transportation, he serves as the first openly gay LGBTQ Cabinet member in U.S. history.

Moss is also producing alongside Amanda McBaine, Dan Cogan and Jon Bardin of Story Syndicate and Laurie David. Liz Garbus and Julie Gaither of Story Syndicate are executive producing alongside Regina Scully.

Moss’ recent film, “Boys State,” was acquired out of the Sundance Film Festival by Apple and A24 and won the Grand Jury Prize for Best Documentary. His previous film, “The Overnighters,” was shortlisted for Best Documentary at the Oscars and won the Sundance Special Jury Prize for Documentary.

Amazon and Story Syndicate recently collaborated on “All In: The Fight for Democracy” from Lisa Cortés and Garbus, which featured Stacey Abrams.

Moss and McBaine are represented by WME, Management 360 and Sloss Law.

